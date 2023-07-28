Wildwood, NJ Hosts Lifeguard Races and Phillies are in Pittsburgh

The 53rd Annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard races are tonight in Wildwood and it will feature for the first time this summer, every Beach Patrol from Brigantine to Cape May Point will compete for bragging rights as the best Lifeguard Patrol in South Jersey. Wildwood hosts the first of the “Big Three” races culminating with The South Jersey Lifeguard Championships. This year's final racing competition is in Margate, whose Lifeguard Patrol was the winner of last year's Championship. The drama has been building the last few weeks of localized competition and we expect the racing to be fierce in this year's 53rd annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard race.

Whether you are on the beach in Wildwood tonight or can't make it out, we invite you to Tune in to 973 ESPN’s Live coverage from 6 pm to 8 pm as we broadcast Live from the beach in Wildwood NJ: Join me, Billy Schweim, along with Former Chief of the Longport Beach Patrol Dan Adams, and Former Lieutenant of the Ocean City Beach Patrol and current President of the Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Alumni Association Jack Brooks as we describe all the action of this year's Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard races.

The 55-47 Phillies are in Pittsburgh to face the Pirates who have gone 11-19 in their last 30 games. Despite a rollercoaster season, the Phillies are still in the thick of the National League Wild Card Playoff Race and need to start playing more consistent baseball to ensure they make it back to the playoffs. The MLB Trade Deadline looms and the Phillies could use a right-handed bat to help the team's offensive inconsistencies.

The Eagles Training Camp started this week and every player on their roster is at the Nova Care Complex. Being a healthy team is always a major factor heading into the NFL season and right now everyone looks to be trending in that direction.

This weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim we will talk about all the Philadelphia Sports News and more!!

On Saturday’s show, Mike Carlin joins me in the studio as we recap the Phillies vs. Pirates Game One action. We will also talk about the Eagles' first week at Training Camp. In Hour Two is The Beach Patrol Report brought to you by McCann Realtors of Sea Isle City and the Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Alumni Association. This week former Lieutenant John McShane and I will go over all the results of the 53rd annual Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard races. Director Kristen Moorby will join us to talk about the 15th Annual Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge this past Wednesday and we will have the results plus interviews from that event as well.

On Sunday’s show, The Locker Room Youth Movement is back in studio: Producer Danny Ryan and "The Intern” Andrew Leeds join me to talk about the weekend in sports! Every Sunday during the baseball season we go “On the Mound” with former Phillies Pitcher Tommy Greene brought to you by the John R. Elliott Hero Campaign for Designated Drivers. Tommy talks about the week for the Phillies and previews Sunday’s game against the Pirates.

We are talking Eagles, Phillies, and more this weekend in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim, heard every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to Noon on 973 ESPN Radio South Jersey.