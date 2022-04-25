Wildwood Police: Armed Man Arrested at NJ Transit Bus Terminal

Officials in Wildwood say an armed man was arrested at a New Jersey Transit bus terminal early Monday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The incident, according to the Wildwood Police Department, happened around 5:30 AM at the New Jersey Transit Center/Terminal at 4500 Washington Avenue.

After receiving a call from a New Jersey Transit employee about suspicious activity aboard a bus, officers responded and located 30-year-old Devante Harris from Middle Township.

They continue,

As the investigation developed, officers conducted a pat down search of Harris for officer safety purposes. During the inquiry, it was determined that Harris was in possession of a Amadeo Rossi .38 caliber revolver. The chambers of the revolver were loaded with hollow point ammunition. Additionally, it was discovered during the search was that the hammer to the pistol was pulled back in a position to effectively place the firearm in a single action firing mode.

Harris was arrested and he is facing a lengthy list of weapon-related charges plus third-degree possession of cocaine, third-degree possession of methamphetamine, third-degree possession of oxycodone, and other drug-related charges.

Harris is currently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

26 Pictures of the Old, Glorious Neon Motel Signs in Wildwood Crest, NJ Let's take a tour of the old, glorious neon signs that still sit high atop many of the 1950s and 1960s-era motels in Wildwood Crest.