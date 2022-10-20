Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the leader of a narcotics trafficking network.

According to authorities, their investigation resulted in five kilos of cocaine, one 9mm firearm, body armor, $70,000 cash, three vehicles, and pre-packaged crack cocaine being seized.

The following people were arrested on October 3rd and charged:

Garry Carter

First-degree Leader of a Narcotics Trafficking Organization

Third-degree Possession of CDS

First-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS

First-degree Maintaining a CDS Production Facility

Second-degree Money Laundering

Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

Second-degree Attempt to Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS

Carter was ordered detained pending trial and he is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

44-year-old Larry Saunders of Cherry Hill

Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

Third-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS

Second-degree Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons

Second-degree Possession of a Weapon While Committing a CDS Offense

Fourth-degree Extended Magazine

Saunders was detained and is lodged in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

46-year-old Gordon Rose of Atlantic City

Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

Rose has been released from custody.

61-year-old Anna Marie Tierno of Gloucester Township

Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS

Third-degree Money Laundering

Tierno has been released from custody.

This long-term investigation involved numerous law enforcement agencies, including several prosecutor's offices, sheriff's departments, the New Jersey State Police, special response teams, the Atlantic County SWAT Team, and local police departments stretching from Cherry Hill to Winslow Township.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

