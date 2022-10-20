Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies.
Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the leader of a narcotics trafficking network.
According to authorities, their investigation resulted in five kilos of cocaine, one 9mm firearm, body armor, $70,000 cash, three vehicles, and pre-packaged crack cocaine being seized.
The following people were arrested on October 3rd and charged:
Garry Carter
- First-degree Leader of a Narcotics Trafficking Organization
- Third-degree Possession of CDS
- First-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS
- First-degree Maintaining a CDS Production Facility
- Second-degree Money Laundering
- Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS
- Second-degree Attempt to Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS
Carter was ordered detained pending trial and he is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.
44-year-old Larry Saunders of Cherry Hill
- Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS
- Third-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS
- Second-degree Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons
- Second-degree Possession of a Weapon While Committing a CDS Offense
- Fourth-degree Extended Magazine
Saunders was detained and is lodged in the Camden County Correctional Facility.
46-year-old Gordon Rose of Atlantic City
- Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS
Rose has been released from custody.
61-year-old Anna Marie Tierno of Gloucester Township
- Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute CDS
- Third-degree Money Laundering
Tierno has been released from custody.
This long-term investigation involved numerous law enforcement agencies, including several prosecutor's offices, sheriff's departments, the New Jersey State Police, special response teams, the Atlantic County SWAT Team, and local police departments stretching from Cherry Hill to Winslow Township.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.