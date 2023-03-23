Woman dies after she and 4 workers overdosed at NJ mall — 2 arrested

HACKENSACK — One of the five women who overdosed on fentanyl in a car parked at the Shops at Riverside has died and the two people have been arrested, according to multiple reports.

The women aged 29 to 41 were found passed out on fentanyl inside a car in the parking garage on March 15. Four were hospitalized and one refused after they were all revived using Naloxone (Narcan).

An unnamed law enforcement source told NBC 4 New York and other outlets that two people have been charged. The reports did not disclose the circumstances of the overdose.

The same reports also said one of the women died this weekend.

Hackensack police referred an inquiry about the reports to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, which did not yet return the message.

Michelle, one of the fentanyl overdose victims at the Shops at Riverside Michelle, one of the fentanyl overdose victims at the Shops at Riverside (CCF Fam via GoFundMe) loading...

"The CCF Fam"

The reports did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the overdose or the charges.

A GoFundMe page identified the victim as "Michelle," who worked at the Cheesecake Factory with the other women who overdosed. She had a daughter named Ava and was a nursing student.

"She was always smiling, laughing, and cracking jokes. She always supported and pushed the people she loved and cared for toward their dreams. She spoke with genuine love and compassion for anyone she spoke with; and was always willing to help with a loving hand or a listening ear," the organizers of the page, the CCF Fam, wrote.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.