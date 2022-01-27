Authorities in Burlington County say a 38-year-old woman was found bludgeoned to death in her bed Wednesday afternoon and a person of interest in the case has been arrested.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says Melissa Malcolm was found dead after officers from the Mount Laurel Police Department made a wellness check at her home in the 600 block of Mount Laurel Road around 12:30 PM after she didn't show up for work.

600 block of Mount Laurel Road in Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps 600 block of Mount Laurel Road in Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

A preliminary investigation indicated she suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

Coffina says a person of interest has been taken into custody on charges stemming from an investigation into her death.

Get our free mobile app

31-year-old Andrew Kramer of Mantua, who was acquainted with Malcolm, was arrested; he withdrew money using her debit card twice early Wednesday morning and was also driving Malcolm's 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to authorities.

Kramer was next spotted in Philadelphia where, at gunpoint, he approached a man and told him he needed a ride. The victim told Kramer that he could stay in his garage. After Kramer entered the garage, the victim locked him in and called police, who arrived and took him into custody.

The Philadelphia Police Department is preparing to charge Kramer with weapons offenses and for making terroristic threats. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is working on charging Kramer with credit card fraud and motor vehicle theft.

No homicide charges relating to Malcolm’s death have been filed against Kramer.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding Malcolm’s Jeep Grand Cherokee, which has NJ license plate number M73-HKY.

Anyone with information on the crime or the missing vehicle is asked to contact Mount Laurel Police at (856) 234-1414.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.