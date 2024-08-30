Woman Struck By Police Vehicle on Wildwood Beach

There was a horrific accident on the beach in Wildwood as a woman was struck by a vehicle and pinned in the sand.

Police vehicle struck woman on beach

6ABC is reporting that it was a police vehicle that struck a woman on the beach near Rio Grande Avenue Wednesday afternoon at about 3:30 pm.

The woman apparently was lying on the beach when she was struck.

Reports say a white pickup truck, with a Wildwood Police logo, was stopped on top of the woman. Quickly people gathered to try to lift the truck off the woman. Reports say EMS arrived and the woman was taken away on a stretcher.

She reportedly had several broken ribs and other injuries but is expected to survive.

Here's the report that aired on 6ABC:

No report yet from authorities

At last check, a report on the accident hasn't been released from Wildwood Police.

6ABC quotes Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, saying the investigation is continuing.

SOURCE: 6ABC

