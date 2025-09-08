A popular Atlantic City bar is shaking things up with a fun social media challenge.

There have been a lot of fun, different, and weird challenges on social media lately. My favorite was golfer Bryson DeChambeau hitting golf balls over his house each day until he got a hole in one on his backyard golf green.

Anything to draw attention and create some fun.

Atlantic City's Wonder Bar Wins the Internet

A few employees of the Wonder Bar in Atlantic City have put together a fun challenge. The question is: will it be an actually regularly-held challenge, or was it just a one-of-a-kind thing?

One of the employees starts with the video, announcing the challenge: "Throwing a beer at one of our bartenders until he guesses it correctly. Day one!:

She then heaves a draft beer at the bartender, and he tries to guess the brand, based on the beer that was just dumped on him. (Kudos to him for catching the glass!)

I love it! Check it out:

We Love the Wonder Bar!

The Wonder Bar is on Sunset Avenue in Atlantic City, just off the Black Horse Pike.

