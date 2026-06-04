Have you ever taken an Uber? A Lyft? Something similar?

Did you accidentally leave something behind in the car?

What was it?

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Uber Releases List of What People Forgot in The Car

Uber is out with it's 10th annual list of items lost in their cars.

What they don't say is if the owners ever got their stuff back! (How would you even go about doing that?)

Before we get to the "weird stuff", here are the most popular things left behind in Uber vehicles: phone, wallet, luggage, keys, headphones, clothing, passport, glasses, jewelry, and laptop.

That seems to make sense - it's the stuff people leave everywhere!

50 Weirdest Things Forgotten in an Uber

From Uber, the Top 50 "unique" items let behind:

Dentures with 2 teeth

Breast milk

Human hair

Donny Osmond group picture

Ankle monitor

420 donuts

George Washington hospital discharge papers

Sack of marbles

Oxygen tank

Gold mouth grillz

Brand new mini fridge

1 red bottom Louboutin heel

Electrical Harness

Live fish

Mannequin

Two Trees

Cape with the Statue of Liberty on it

$200.00 worth of Temu items

Grass

A textured photo with a rhinestoned picture of Jesus

A 75 gallon fish tank

Pool stick in a case

Fish loin for my restaurant

2 chrome exhaust tips

Portable thermal printer

Bald cap

A dishwasher

A respirator and a hard hat for work

A wizard wand

Welding helmet

2lb blue raspberry Gushers

Shower pole

Pair of partial teeth in a tissue

Toboggan

Police radio

Coffee table

Zayn Malik merch

Handcuffs

2 wedding gowns

Pelvis implants

20 pounds of duck sausage

Package of live butterflies

A propane tank

Double door oven

Hunting waders

Child’s prosthetic eye

Black stethoscope

Meat slicer

Kitchen faucet

Sleep apnea machine

I wondered where I left my handcuffs, meat slicer, and my child's eye!

SOURCE: UBER

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