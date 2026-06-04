Have you ever taken an Uber? A Lyft? Something similar?
Did you accidentally leave something behind in the car?
What was it?
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Uber Releases List of What People Forgot in The Car
Uber is out with it's 10th annual list of items lost in their cars.
What they don't say is if the owners ever got their stuff back! (How would you even go about doing that?)
Before we get to the "weird stuff", here are the most popular things left behind in Uber vehicles: phone, wallet, luggage, keys, headphones, clothing, passport, glasses, jewelry, and laptop.
That seems to make sense - it's the stuff people leave everywhere!
50 Weirdest Things Forgotten in an Uber
From Uber, the Top 50 "unique" items let behind:
Dentures with 2 teeth
Breast milk
Human hair
Donny Osmond group picture
Ankle monitor
420 donuts
George Washington hospital discharge papers
Sack of marbles
Oxygen tank
Gold mouth grillz
Brand new mini fridge
1 red bottom Louboutin heel
Electrical Harness
Live fish
Mannequin
Two Trees
Cape with the Statue of Liberty on it
$200.00 worth of Temu items
Grass
A textured photo with a rhinestoned picture of Jesus
A 75 gallon fish tank
Pool stick in a case
Fish loin for my restaurant
2 chrome exhaust tips
Portable thermal printer
Bald cap
A dishwasher
A respirator and a hard hat for work
A wizard wand
Welding helmet
2lb blue raspberry Gushers
Shower pole
Pair of partial teeth in a tissue
Toboggan
Police radio
Coffee table
Zayn Malik merch
Handcuffs
2 wedding gowns
Pelvis implants
20 pounds of duck sausage
Package of live butterflies
A propane tank
Double door oven
Hunting waders
Child’s prosthetic eye
Black stethoscope
Meat slicer
Kitchen faucet
Sleep apnea machine
I wondered where I left my handcuffs, meat slicer, and my child's eye!
SOURCE: UBER
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Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman