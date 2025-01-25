Write a Philadelphia story using only 4 words — hilarious answers

We all know Philadelphia is an amazing place and countless books have been written on the city.

True masterpieces have been written chronicling Philly's rich history, as the birthplace of America, its legendary citizens, such as Ben Franklin, and even its amazing skyline.

While those are all great, the everyday person who lives or works in the City of Brotherly Love might have a slightly different take.

Perhaps one that's a little sarcastic and maybe with just a little bit of attitude.

So if you had to write a story about Philadelphia using only four words, what would you say?

I recently stumbled upon that question on the Meanwhile in Philly Facebook group, which had hundreds of replies to their post.

Many were about the Philly sports teams, maybe covered cheesesteaks and hoagies, and many included some use of the word "jawn."

We picked the best dozen or so replies...

Write a Philadelphia story in only 4 words Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman / Google Maps