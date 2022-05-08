Wynonna Judd shared a simple but heartbreaking tribute to her mom, Naomi Judd, on Mother's Day (May 8), just over a week after Naomi's death.

"I miss her," the singer wrote on Twitter, alongside a throwback family snapshot. In the photo, the late country superstar hugs her two young daughters: Wynonna, as well as actor Ashley Judd.

Get our free mobile app

Wynonna's Mother's Day tribute marked the first time she'd tweeted since sharing news of her mother's death, and the first time many fans had heard from her since she and Ashley spoke at the Country Music Hall of Fame's Medallion Ceremony last Sunday (May 1), where Wynonna and Naomi were inducted as legendary country duo The Judds.

Naomi died last Saturday (Apr. 30) at the age of 76. In their statement, Ashley and Wynonna explained that they had "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," but didn't elaborate further on the country legend's cause of death. Naomi has been open about her mental health battles over the past decades, and Wynonna continued the family tradition of speaking candidly to fans during her raw, emotional Hall of Fame speech, detailing the last moments she spent at her mom's side.

News of Naomi's death came as a shock to fans, who'd just seen the Judds perform together, delivering a live rendition of their hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" from an outdoor stage in downtown Nashville at the CMT Music Awards. The beloved mother-daughter duo also planned to hit the road for a 10-stop tour in the fall of 2022, and three of those shows had already sold out.