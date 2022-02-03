Yellowstone fans, rejoice! The hit Paramount Network drama is officially confirmed to return for Season 5 in 2022.

The network announced the news in a press release on Thursday (Feb. 3). The modern-day Western is set to begin production in May. The entire principal cast is returning for Season 5, including Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

Additionally, Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have been bumped up from guest starring status into series regulars, so fans can expect to see more of their characters in the new season.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, which owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Most of the show's drama centers on their various disputes with the entities that border their land, and those disputes often turn dangerous or even deadly, forcing the family to take steps to defend their interests that may or may not be legal.

The show has become the most-watched show on cable television since it launched in 2018, and the cast of the show was recently nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” says Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family, and this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

“We are honored to be able to bring audiences another season of Yellowstone," adds Executive Producer David C. Glasser from 101 Studios. "The continued growth in viewership and the recent recognition from the guilds bolsters our commitment to continue to bring groundbreaking entertainment to audiences."

Glasser tells Variety that the show's co-creator and writer, Taylor Sheridan, is "deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

According to Variety, Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere in the fall.

The massive success of Yellowstone has spawned multiple spinoffs, including 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the great-great-grandparents of Dutton patriarch John Dutton. That show tells the origin story of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and it premiered via Paramount+ in December of 2021.

Also on deck is Yellowstone: 6666, which has been announced, but for which there are no details yet available.

