Hammonton, NJ Police Looking for Local Fugitive
Hammonton Police are looking for assistance in reeling in a local wanted man.
Police say Steven Thurston - about 44 years of age - is wanted for an outstanding warrant in Hammonton for multiple charges.
If you can help the police, you're urged to contact Detective Dave Reustle at 609-561-4000, Extension 234.
SOURCE: Hammonton Police Department.
