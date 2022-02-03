Hammonton, NJ Police Looking for Local Fugitive

Hammonton Police are looking for assistance in reeling in a local wanted man.

Police say Steven Thurston - about 44 years of age - is wanted for an outstanding warrant in Hammonton for multiple charges.

If you can help the police, you're urged to contact Detective Dave Reustle at 609-561-4000, Extension 234.

SOURCE: Hammonton Police Department.

