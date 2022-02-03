Cops in Atlantic City say two men are recovering after they were shot.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers recently responded[1] to the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue after they received a ShotSpotter alert.

At the scene, officers found evidence of gunfire but a victim could not be found.

Shortly thereafter, cops were alerted that a shooting victim, only identified as a 28-year-old person from Vineland, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Get our free mobile app

Then, a second shooting victim, identified as a 27-year-old man from Atlantic City, was found. He was taken to ARMC-City for treatment. He was last listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

[1] - Editor's note: the press release from the ACPD contains an inaccuracy regarding the date of this shooting. It states the shooting took place on the night of February 2nd but the actual press release was issued on the evening of February 2nd.

NJ Residents are Moving to these 25 Cities