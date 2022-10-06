You Can Now DoorDash Booze Right To Your House In New Jersey

It is now officially legal to get your booze brought right to your door in New Jersey!

This makes perfect sense to me. You can’t drink and drive if you are drinking at home. You know as well as I do there are times when the party kicks off and you run out of mommy’s grape juice. So instead of getting behind the wheel a few glasses in, your cocktails can come to you with a simple tap of your iPhone.

Apples iPhone Arrives In Australia Getty Images loading...

Third-party services are now allowed to deliver booze right to your door and now that the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control approved delivery all your favorites like Amazon Flex, DoorDash or Instacart will keep you stocked. They can even bring custom cocktails to go from your favorite restaurant! Sometimes they make a cosmo juuuuuust right and you need their version of it, now that is possible!

Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash Photo by The Nix Company on Unsplash loading...

Of course, New Jersey sees another revenue stream because this luxury is not free. Independent contractors or businesses have to pay 2K a year for a permit to be allowed to provide the alcohol delivery service. This will be popular though and I’m sure many will do it so they can serve.

Photo by Bannon Morrissy on Unsplash Photo by Bannon Morrissy on Unsplash loading...

Some companies are built on the idea altogether like Drizzly. You have a one-hour delivery guaranteed. Here is their link.

If you get home delivery you can avoid these guys:

Worst Types Of Guys At Jersey Shore Bars