A man from Egg Harbor Township has admitted his role in a heroin distribution scheme and now potentially faces life in prison and a $10 million fine.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 36-year-old Christopher Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiring to distribute over one kilogram of heroin and possession with intent to distribute over one kilogram of heroin.

According to federal authorities,

On July 12, 2021, a search warrant was executed at codefendant Ricardo Clavijo’s residence, where law enforcement authorities encountered Clavijo and Christopher Gonzalez, Clavijo’s brother. Authorities found 4.3 kilograms of heroin, 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 10.8 kilograms of cocaine, drug packaging materials and equipment, and a money counting machine. Some of the heroin was already packaged in tens of thousands of individual doses, ready for street-level distribution.

Ricardo Clavijo has already pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy.

The counts to which Gonzalez pleaded guilty both carry a mandatory decade in prison, potentially up to life, and a maximum fine of $10 million.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 9th.

