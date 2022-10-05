Pleasantville Man Sentenced for Fatal 2021 Crash in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ

Pleasantville Man Sentenced for Fatal 2021 Crash in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ

Pleasantville resident Michael Doyle (left) was sentenced for vehicular homicide and endangering the welfare of a child, in the crash that claimed the life of Anthony Swezeny, of Egg Harbor Township. (Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office/The Godfrey Funeral Homes)

A 32-year-old man from Pleasantville has been sentenced for a crash in Egg Harbor Township last year that claimed the life of a man who was trying to walk across a road.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Doyle was sentenced to eight years in state prison for vehicular homicide and five for endangering the welfare of a child.

It was on the morning of September 27th, 2021, that Doyle failed to stop for a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue.

Doyle struck and killed 33-year-old Anthony Swezeny, who worked at a local Outback Steakhouse restaurant, as he was crossing the highway. He then collided with a van being driven by Joseph Avellino of Egg Harbor Township.

Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman
loading...

Authorities say at the time of the crash, Doyle, who had another adult and a 2-year-old child in the vehicle with him, was under the influence of Fentanyl, Morphine, Alprazolam, Methadone, Codeine, and THC.

Get our free mobile app

Doyle must serve 85 percent of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole.

Day-by-day Pictures of the Towne 16 Theater Demolition in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ

28 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly EHT Has Changed

Empty lots are now stores in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Existing stores were demolished to build new ones. Roads were changed for the better -- and they put red lights around that traffic circle at the airport.
Filed Under: Atlantic County NJ News, Egg Harbor Township, Egg Harbor Township NJ News, Pleasantville, Pleasantville NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3