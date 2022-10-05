A 32-year-old man from Pleasantville has been sentenced for a crash in Egg Harbor Township last year that claimed the life of a man who was trying to walk across a road.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Doyle was sentenced to eight years in state prison for vehicular homicide and five for endangering the welfare of a child.

It was on the morning of September 27th, 2021, that Doyle failed to stop for a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue.

Doyle struck and killed 33-year-old Anthony Swezeny, who worked at a local Outback Steakhouse restaurant, as he was crossing the highway. He then collided with a van being driven by Joseph Avellino of Egg Harbor Township.

Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Authorities say at the time of the crash, Doyle, who had another adult and a 2-year-old child in the vehicle with him, was under the influence of Fentanyl, Morphine, Alprazolam, Methadone, Codeine, and THC.

Get our free mobile app

Doyle must serve 85 percent of his prison term before becoming eligible for parole.

Day-by-day Pictures of the Towne 16 Theater Demolition in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ