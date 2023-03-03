One of my favorites, when I go out for Mexican, is the good ole' burrito. Many Mexican restaurants will do their own spin on the burrito and yes there is a big difference between a restaurant burrito and those you can get through the "drive-thru".

Another nice thing that you will find with a good burrito is also some really tasty side dishes that make it a great dish when you go out to eat. Re-fried beans, rice, and salad are some of my favorites to go along with the main entre' the burrito. How about you? what are your favorite sides with your burrito?

In a recent article by Far and Wide, they listed the best restaurants in America for burritos. "No matter how crazy the world gets, we can all agree on one thing. Burritos. Are. Awesome. Plain bean and cheese gives a nostalgic throwback to childhood, while there are dozens of fancier combos out there just waiting to be tried."

When it comes to here in the Garden State, Far and Wide selected Bollywood Grill in Morris County as Jersey's best burrito spot. Bollywood Grill is located in Lake Hiawatha and has quite a following. According to Far and Wide, "The most unique part of Bollywood Grill is that it offers a little of everything without cutting any corners. Usually, places that try to do it all end up with mediocre everything. Not here! Bollywood Grill offers both traditional Indian food, items you’d find at an outdoor market and fusian-style burritos with chicken tikka and falafel."

This sounds like a very intriguing restaurant and next time I'm in Morris County I am going to swing by and try Bollywood Grill. If you have visited Bollywood Grill give us your review and post your comments below.

