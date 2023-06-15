Yum! Just In Time For Summer in New Jersey, Wawa Hosts Hoagiefest Beginning Monday
One of the most popular quick service stores in New Jersey is Wawa. The chain continues to flourish here in the Garden State. According to Scrape Hero, "There are 1,006 Wawa stores in the United States as of May 30, 2023. The state with the most number of Wawa locations in the US is New Jersey, with 284 stores, which is about 28% of all Wawa stores in the US." So as we can see New Jersey has the most Wawa's of any state in America.
|State / Territory
|Number of stores
|Population
|Population per store
|New Jersey
|284 (28%)
|8.88M
|31.27K
|Florida
|254 (25%)
|21.48M
|84.56K
|Pennsylvania
|250 (25%)
|12.80M
|51.21K
|Virginia
|105 (10%)
|8.54M
|81.30K
|Maryland
|61 (6%)
|6.05M
|99.11K
|Delaware
|47 (5%)
|974.00K
|20.72K
|District of Columbia
|5 (0%)
|706.00K
|141.20K
There are Wawa stores in 8 states and territories in the United States
Let's turn to "Hoagiefest" It began in 2008, 15 years ago and it's getting setting set to return next week. Hoagiefest 2023 runs from 6/19 - 7/16 this year! So what is your favorite at Wawa? Is it a classic "Italian" or maybe a "turkey" or my favorite a "chicken salad" hoagie? Wawa sells approx 83 million hoagies per year.
Wawa has several "cold" hoagies available. Turkey, Ham, Pepperoni, Roast Beef, Italian, Cheese, BLT, Veggie, Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Roasted Veggie. There are also several "hot" hoagie varieties available. Including Meatball, Cheesesteak, Chicken Cheesesteak, Pepperoni, Breaded Chicken, Pulled Pork, Cuban Pulled Pork, and Pulled Pork Sandwiches.
So get ready for Hoagiefest which begins on Monday, which variety are you going for next week? Let us know what your favorite Wawa hoagie is and post your comments below.
LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023