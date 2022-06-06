Yummy! So Far Atlantic City’s The Yard Is Living Up to Promises

The Yard is newly opened (well, partially) and they're already killing it with their food, drinks, and good times!

The Yard is one of the new additions to Bally's Atlantic City - and, when it's done, it's going to be fabulous!

Let me tell you, though, it's already fabulous!

On their website, The Yard is described as: "This beer garden-style venue is a must-experience attraction offering live entertainment, a gastro-pub style menu, a curated tap list featuring local and national brewers, and craft cocktails."

Even though only half of the venue is open, it's well worth the check-in.

So far, only the "permanent interior part of the venue" is open. Construction on the rest is slated to be done by July 1st. When that part is done, The Yard will feature plenty of glass and open-air, with windows and large doors able to open on great weather days and close when necessary.

I recently had the opportunity to try a couple of cocktails and sample some of their food. How was it? I'm so looking forward to my next visit!

The food is nothing less than phenomenal!

Let's start with the Influencer! It's a burger topped with a slab of bacon and house-smoked onions, then finished off table-side with a smoked cheddar fondue and some "jalapeno bling." You can't pick this up with your hands, so they give you a fork and steak knife. This is a definite MUST ORDER!

Before you get to the burger though, the whole table needs to share some apps! I personally loved the stacker: "House-made potato chips, braised beef short rib buffalo cheese sauce, cheddar, jalepeño bacon lettuce, tomato, red onion" Yum!

But wait, there's more! In addition to great apps and burgers, there are amazing sandwiches, and entrees, AND they do their own fried chicken!

Oh! The pizza is great too!

If your sights are set on The Yard - it's going to be spectacular when the build-out is done, but it's pretty darn good right now!

The Yard is now open at Bally's Atlantic City. You can check out their menu here.

