Guy Fieri, we hardly knew ye.

Actually, that's not all true. Guy Fieri's Chophouse at Bally's Atlantic City was a go-to fine dining place for a good ten years or so. It was the home of great food and drink - and great service too.

It's been a year since the Chophouse closed, and I think it's safe to say that its replacement is doing well!

While Fieri's food was tasty and somewhat unique, Park Place Prime has proven to be at the same level as the Chophouse, or even better!

Park Place Prime Thriving at Bally's Atlantic City

Twice in the past couple of months, I've had the pleasure of dining at Park Place Prime, and twice I've been very impressed by the food, the atmosphere, and the service.

I've found the steaks to be a cut above the normal - they are excellent! The wood fire that is used to cook the food, along with proper seasoning, gives the meats a great taste you can't get just anywhere.

I've tried the Prime Dry Aged New York Strip and the Prime Ribeye, and they were both over the top. The Strip was excellent, but I preferred the taste of the Ribeye even more.

Off the appetizer menu, I had the scallops and bacon, and I love the way it was served. I love scallops and bacon, but I usually find scallops wrapped in bacon to be overwhelming. At Park Place Prime, they weren't wrapped together. I could enjoy them separately together, and the dish was tasty!

At the recommendation of my waiter, on one visit, I went off the regular appetizer menu and ordered a crab cocktail. Think shrimp cocktail, but it's lump crab meat instead of shrimp. Oh my! The crab was in such big pieces, I felt like a king!

Service at Park Place Prime Was Excellent

On my two visits, I had two different waiters. Both were friendly, engaging, and offered excellent suggestions. They made the meals even more special. (I wish I remembered their names!)

Recapping, Guy Fieri's Chophouse was an excellent experience, but so is Park Place Prime! Swapping one great thing for another is OK in by book. Well done, Bally's, well done!

Check out the Park Place Prime at Bally's menu here.

