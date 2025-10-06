Atlantic City is an interesting place. It's really a mix of old an new.

The old: Classic Atlantic City - the place that's been around forever.

The new: The casino vibe. Visitors have forged a definite touristy-vibe.

Restaurants in Atlantic City usually fall into two categories: a local restaurant, or a touristy restaurant. Here we give you a list with both categories in mind.

Atlantic City Has Great Local Restaurants

I realize that by putting this list together, I'm leaving out a ton of great local restaurants. Here, I'm focusing on places I've been lately. Place that, to me, feel like Atlantic City.

Tony's Baltimore Grill. (I ALWAYS love their pizza!)

Doc's Oyster House. (As you read this, people are probably already lined up for their famous happy hour.

Angelo's Fairmount Tavern. (You want pasta? You got it. With the house red wine, of course!)

Tennessee Beer Hall. (Even though it's history isn't as long as the others, it feels like it's been part of the Tennessee Avenue neighborhood forever.

Byrdcage. (The newest entry here, but it feels like Atlantic City. (Order the bacon-wrapped dates, because you won't find them anywhere else, and they are fantastic!)

Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House. (You want a burger and a beer? This is the place.)

Back Bay Ale House. (Just getting there is visiting the history of Atlantic City. On a nice day, you can't beat the outdoors seating.)

Atlantic City Has Great Restaurants in the Casinos

Again, there are dozens of restaurants I could list here, but these are some of my recent favorites.

Superfrico. (Associated with the great show, The Hook. Going here before the show is a must. Going even without going to the show is pretty good too!)

Chart House. (At Golden Nugget. What a great view! Go at sunset.)

Council Oaks Steak and Seafood. (At Hard Rock. Great food, drink, and service, with a view of the boardwalk. Don't forget dessert!)

Park Place Prime. (At Bally's. A great place for adults to have an adult meal. Paying the sitter on a Saturday night is totally worth it!)

I say it all the time. Atlantic City has a great variety of restaurants that serve great food. You won't find that in other cities of less than 40,000 people.

