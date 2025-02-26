Iconic Egg Harbor Township Restaurant Will Reopen

The opening of local restaurants can be exciting - especially if they prove to be a great place with great food.

The reopening of a great local restaurant - closed for a significant amount of time - can be even more exciting.

Egg Harbor Township restaurant will reopen

I was tickled to see work finally being done on the building that has housed the Touch of Italy on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

The long-time local restaurant has been closed for almost two years after a fire damaged the building in April of 2023.

That fire started in an old freezer and caused extensive smoke damage to the restaurant - enough so that it was forced to close.

Recently, work has been done to the building, causing some excitement in the community.

I witnessed the crew wrapping up their work for the day, on Tuesday afternoon.

TouchOfItaly.net screenshot

A reopening is coming soon

A "coming soon" message has been posted on the restaurant's website, which has also been dormant for the past two years.

It's very good news that one of Egg Harbor Township's favorite restaurants will soon be back in business!

