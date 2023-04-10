Have You Seen Her? Camden County, NJ, Police Search For Missing 14-year-old
Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Get our free mobile app
The Camden County Police Department says 14-year-old Za’nya Johnson lives on the 700 block of Central Avenue in the Centerville neighborhood of Camden.
Description
- She is described as a Black female, 5’ 1” tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
- She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and white pants with Christmas designs.
Where she may be
Police say Johnson is known to frequent Central Avenue and Tilghman Avenue.
How to help police
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.