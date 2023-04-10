Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

The Camden County Police Department says 14-year-old Za’nya Johnson lives on the 700 block of Central Avenue in the Centerville neighborhood of Camden.

Description

She is described as a Black female, 5’ 1” tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and white pants with Christmas designs.

700 block of Central Avenue in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps 700 block of Central Avenue in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Where she may be

Police say Johnson is known to frequent Central Avenue and Tilghman Avenue.

How to help police

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.

