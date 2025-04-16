Villas Lottery Player Scores $22,000 New Jersey Jackpot

Nothing like scoring money in the lottery!

That's especially true if you won the cash on Tax Day!

Fishing Club yields lottery winner

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say somebody made a lottery purchase at the Villas Fishing Club on Tuesday, April 15th, and the ticket turned out to be a big winner!

The player hit the Jersey Jackpot Fast Play Progressive for $22,146! The player bought what turned out to be the winning ticket for $10.

If you're not familiar with Fast Play, the games offer a quicker way to win. Find out more about Fast Play here.

Big lottery games with big jackpots

Currently, some big prizes are up for grabs from a couple of the lottery's biggest games.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $113 million, while the Mega Millions game jackpot is at $112 million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

