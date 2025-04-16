Villas Lottery Player Scores $22,000 New Jersey Jackpot

Villas Lottery Player Scores $22,000 New Jersey Jackpot

Photo by Pepi Stojanovski on Unsplash

Nothing like scoring money in the lottery!

That's especially true if you won the cash on Tax Day!

Google Maps
loading...

Fishing Club yields lottery winner

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say somebody made a lottery purchase at the Villas Fishing Club on Tuesday, April 15th, and the ticket turned out to be a big winner!

The player hit the Jersey Jackpot Fast Play Progressive for $22,146! The player bought what turned out to be the winning ticket for $10.

If you're not familiar with Fast Play, the games offer a quicker way to win. Find out more about Fast Play here.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash
loading...

Big lottery games with big jackpots

Currently, some big prizes are up for grabs from a couple of the lottery's biggest games.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $113 million, while the Mega Millions game jackpot is at $112 million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

South Jersey AI Created City Figurines

In the name of fun, we've used Canva Dream Lab to create these City-Based Figurines

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

All The Artists Playing The 2025 Barefoot Country Music Festival

The 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Festival is going down on New Jersey's Wildwood beach in June 2025. Here's who's all going to be there!

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Filed Under: AC Facebook, lottery, Villas
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3