108 people arrested across Atlantic County, NJ
If you believe that criminals in South Jersey are never caught, the judicial system is too lax, and cops are afraid to arrest people in this day and age, this list might help change your mind.
Across Atlantic County in January, over 100 people were arrested.
And while that seems like a lot, there are many things to consider.
We recently combed the Facebook pages of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and just about every municipal police department across the county to compile a list of those who were cuffed last month. Below, you will see teenagers, adults, and senior citizens who are facing all kinds of charges.
However, this is not a comprehensive list. Some police departments only post very generic information while others post the actual names of those that got arrested. Those arrests also span various periods -- for example, the sheriff's office hasn't released any arrests that happened after the middle of January yet. Some departments don't release any information about arrests at all.
Regardless, this is a great snapshot of what police officers in our area do day in and day out and we thank those in blue for keeping us all safe.
As always, we remind everyone that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. All of the information assembled here came from social media platforms.
- January 1 — Christopher Pusak, Ocean City — arrested and charged with driving under the influence
- January 1 — Allen Handy, Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with driving under the influence, assault by auto
- January 1 — 36-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 1 — 25-year-old man from Galloway Twp. — arrested in Ventnor and charged with DWI
- January 1 — 39-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with simple assault
- January 1 — 48-year-old woman from Ventnor — arrested in Ventnor and charged with contempt, failure to submit to fingerprinting
- January 2 — Kenneth L. Price, Jr., 37, Hamilton — arrested on non-support in the amount of $27,580.38
- January 2 — Jennifer L. Valenzuela, 55, Staten Island, NY — arrested on two Superior Court warrants for theft
- January 2 — Devin B. Velez, 26, Atlantic City — arrested on non-support in the amount of $14,411
- January 2 — Evilio Calderon, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 2 — Pierra Borders, Atlantic City — arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 3 — Christopher Blizzard, 40, Brigantine — charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
- January 3 — Joseph Capaccio, 34, Hamilton — arrested on outstanding warrants totaling $22,283.07
- January 3 — Johanna Fraticelli, 43, Camden — arrested for two warrants totaling $42,973.96 and also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- January 3 — Carlos Villarrubiarodig, Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with driving under the influence
- January 3 — Roberto Perez-Solis, 43, Baltimore, MD — arrested on a no-bail warrant
- January 3 — Antonio K. Witherspoon, 38, Atlantic City — arrested for two non-support warrants totaling $77,467.50
- January 3 — 63-year-old man from Hammonton — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, simple assault
- January 3 — Andrew Carey, Egg Harbor Township — charged with making terroristic threats, defiant trespassing
- January 3 — Rafael Gomez, Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 3 — Asante Hannah, Vineland — arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 3 — Luis Figueroa, Absecon — charged with driving under the influence
- January 3 — Dominick Renzi, Tuckerton — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 4 — Duane Moore, Hammonton — charged with CDS-related offenses
- January 4 — Nancy Pierson, Galloway — arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering
- January 4 — 34-year-old man from Las Vegas — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 4 — 23-year-old man from Estell Manor — arrested in Ventnor and charged with simple assault
- January 4 — 44-year-old man from Millville — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 4 — 28-year-old woman from Atlantic City — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 4 — Keith Reid, Egg Harbor City — arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering
- January 4 — Dane Ludlam, Pleasantville — arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 4 — 18-year-old man from Philadelphia — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 5 — Reginald Harvey, Pleasantville — arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 5 — Serina Pittman, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 5 — 23-year-old woman from Ventnor City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with simple assault
- January 6 — Brian Crites, Somers Point — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 6 — 39-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with shoplifting
- January 6 — 43-year-old man from Waretown — arrested in Ventnor and charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia
- January 6 — Zavier Clark, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 7 — Nicholas G. Galias, 61, Somers Point — arrested on a non-support warrant totaling $14,138.85
- January 7 — Khairi Naji-Robinson, 19, Atlantic City — arrested for burglary, criminal attempt, and criminal mischief
- January 7 — Kenneth Peterson, Mays Landing — charged with CDS-related offenses
- January 7 — Myron Brown, Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 7 — Yamisha Taliaferro, 40, Pleasantville — arrested for non-support totaling $15,079.14 along with a $1,000 municipal warrant
- January 8 — James A. Bussey, 43, Pleasantville — arrested for two non-support warrants in the amount of $56,482.78
- January 8 — Michael Serlenga, Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with simple assault, criminal restraint
- January 8 — Brandon Felix, Newark — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 8 — 60-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with simple assault
- January 9 — Richard L. Norwood, 39, Hamilton — arrested for non-support totaling $34,175
- January 9 — John Poole, 70, Atlantic City — arrested on a Superior Court warrant for possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and terroristic threats
- January 9 — 40-year-old man from Galloway — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 9 — Vijay Sookram, 49, South Ozone Park, NY — arrested on a no-bail municipal warrant
- January 9 — Niles Jackson, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 9 — 23-year-old man from Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief
- January 9 — Anthony Bishop, Absecon — arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 10 — Leroy Gist, 51, Egg Harbor Township — arrested on five separate municipal warrants totaling $4,500
- January 10 — Keith Hollis, Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 10 — 44-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with shoplifting, drug paraphernalia
- January 10 — 36-year-old man from Philadelphia — arrested in Ventnor and charged with being a fugitive from justice
- January 10 — 27-year-old man from Galloway — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with theft, receiving stolen property
- January 10 — 35-year-old woman from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 11 — Latoya Council, Mays Landing — charged with a weapons offense
- January 11 — Michael Tash, Mays Landing — arrested for outstanding warrants
- January 11 — Christina Cruz, Atlantic City — charged with shoplifting
- January 11 — 26-year-old woman from Pleasantville — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with driving under the influence
- January 11 — 47-year-old woman from Galloway — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction
- January 11 — 42-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with driving under the influence
- January 11 — 34-year-old man from Galloway — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia
- January 11 — 46-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with driving under the influence
- January 12 — Lisa Montell, Egg Harbor Township — charged with defiant trespassing
- January 12 — Matthew Miller, Ventnor — arrested and charged with driving under the influence, obstruction
- January 12 — 21-year-old woman from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with simple assault
- January 12 — 28-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with driving under the influence
- January 13 — Kazaire Handy, Egg Harbor Township — charged with simple assault
- January 13 — Anthony Tagliarino, Egg Harbor Township — charged with violation of a restraining order, harassment
- January 13 — Traison L. Henderson, 26, Trenton — arrested on two no-bail municipal warrants
- January 13 — 46-year-old man from Ventnor City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with possession of legend drugs
- January 13 — 35-year-old man from Ventnor City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal restraint, terroristic threats
- January 13 — 55-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 13 — 55-year-old woman from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants
- January 13 — Luis Santiago, 35, Buena — arrested for non-support totaling $32,683.10
- January 13 — 71-year-old woman from Ventnor City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with hindering
- January 13 — Larry Voss, 53, Atco — arrested on a municipal warrant totaling $1,505
- January 13 - 38-year-old man from Millville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with possession of CDS, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction
- January 14 — Clarence Mays, 39, Mays Landing — arrested on a no-bail local warrant
- January 14 — Debra L. Price, 55, Galloway Township — arrested on a Superior Court warrant for aggravated assault and terroristic threats
- January 14 — Zahirah Mixson, Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 14 — Jalil Camper, Atlantic City — charged with driving under the influence
- January 14 — Nicola Rizzo, Mays Landing — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 15 — Erving C. Johnson, 33, Atlantic City — arrested for non-support in the amount of $36,015.55
- January 15 — Jonathan Biel, Egg Harbor Township — charged with simple assault
- January 15 — 18-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with robbery
- January 15 — 13-year-old boy from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with cyber harassment, terroristic threats
- January 15 — Julianne Hernandez, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with defiant trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia
- January 15 — Khadijah Vinson, Somers Point — arrested for an outstanding warrant
- January 15 — 58-year-old man from Millville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon
- The week of Jan. 12-18th — two 16-year-old men and two 17-year-old men, all from Pleasantville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats
- January 16 — 33-year-old man from Pennsville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with theft and taking means of conveyance
- January 17 — 68-year-old woman from Galloway — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with assault on a health care worker
- January 17 — 59-year-old man from Pleasantville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with driving while intoxicated
- January 17 — 27-year-old woman from Little Egg Harbor — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of CDS
- January 17 — 25-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with DWI
- January 24 — 35-year-old man from Berlin — arrested in Ventnor and charged with being a fugitive from justice
- January 24 — 51-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with simple assault
- January 27 — 45-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with criminal trespass, shoplifting
