If you believe that criminals in South Jersey are never caught, the judicial system is too lax, and cops are afraid to arrest people in this day and age, this list might help change your mind.

Across Atlantic County in January, over 100 people were arrested.

And while that seems like a lot, there are many things to consider.

We recently combed the Facebook pages of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and just about every municipal police department across the county to compile a list of those who were cuffed last month. Below, you will see teenagers, adults, and senior citizens who are facing all kinds of charges.

However, this is not a comprehensive list. Some police departments only post very generic information while others post the actual names of those that got arrested. Those arrests also span various periods -- for example, the sheriff's office hasn't released any arrests that happened after the middle of January yet. Some departments don't release any information about arrests at all.

Regardless, this is a great snapshot of what police officers in our area do day in and day out and we thank those in blue for keeping us all safe.

As always, we remind everyone that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. All of the information assembled here came from social media platforms.

January 1 — Christopher Pusak, Ocean City — arrested and charged with driving under the influence

January 1 — Allen Handy, Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with driving under the influence, assault by auto

January 1 — 36-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 1 — 25-year-old man from Galloway Twp. — arrested in Ventnor and charged with DWI

January 1 — 39-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with simple assault

January 1 — 48-year-old woman from Ventnor — arrested in Ventnor and charged with contempt, failure to submit to fingerprinting

January 2 — Kenneth L. Price, Jr., 37, Hamilton — arrested on non-support in the amount of $27,580.38

January 2 — Jennifer L. Valenzuela, 55, Staten Island, NY — arrested on two Superior Court warrants for theft

January 2 — Devin B. Velez, 26, Atlantic City — arrested on non-support in the amount of $14,411

January 2 — Evilio Calderon, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 2 — Pierra Borders, Atlantic City — arrested for outstanding warrants

January 3 — Christopher Blizzard, 40, Brigantine — charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

January 3 — Joseph Capaccio, 34, Hamilton — arrested on outstanding warrants totaling $22,283.07

January 3 — Johanna Fraticelli, 43, Camden — arrested for two warrants totaling $42,973.96 and also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

January 3 — Carlos Villarrubiarodig, Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with driving under the influence

January 3 — Roberto Perez-Solis, 43, Baltimore, MD — arrested on a no-bail warrant

January 3 — Antonio K. Witherspoon, 38, Atlantic City — arrested for two non-support warrants totaling $77,467.50

January 3 — 63-year-old man from Hammonton — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with burglary, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, simple assault

January 3 — Andrew Carey, Egg Harbor Township — charged with making terroristic threats, defiant trespassing

January 3 — Rafael Gomez, Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 3 — Asante Hannah, Vineland — arrested for outstanding warrants

January 3 — Luis Figueroa, Absecon — charged with driving under the influence

January 3 — Dominick Renzi, Tuckerton — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 4 — Duane Moore, Hammonton — charged with CDS-related offenses

January 4 — Nancy Pierson, Galloway — arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering

January 4 — 34-year-old man from Las Vegas — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 4 — 23-year-old man from Estell Manor — arrested in Ventnor and charged with simple assault

January 4 — 44-year-old man from Millville — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 4 — 28-year-old woman from Atlantic City — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 4 — Keith Reid, Egg Harbor City — arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with CDS-related offenses and hindering

January 4 — Dane Ludlam, Pleasantville — arrested for outstanding warrants

January 4 — 18-year-old man from Philadelphia — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 5 — Reginald Harvey, Pleasantville — arrested for outstanding warrants

January 5 — Serina Pittman, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 5 — 23-year-old woman from Ventnor City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with simple assault

January 6 — Brian Crites, Somers Point — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 6 — 39-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with shoplifting

January 6 — 43-year-old man from Waretown — arrested in Ventnor and charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia

January 6 — Zavier Clark, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 7 — Nicholas G. Galias, 61, Somers Point — arrested on a non-support warrant totaling $14,138.85

January 7 — Khairi Naji-Robinson, 19, Atlantic City — arrested for burglary, criminal attempt, and criminal mischief

January 7 — Kenneth Peterson, Mays Landing — charged with CDS-related offenses

January 7 — Myron Brown, Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 7 — Yamisha Taliaferro, 40, Pleasantville — arrested for non-support totaling $15,079.14 along with a $1,000 municipal warrant

January 8 — James A. Bussey, 43, Pleasantville — arrested for two non-support warrants in the amount of $56,482.78

January 8 — Michael Serlenga, Egg Harbor Township — arrested and charged with simple assault, criminal restraint

January 8 — Brandon Felix, Newark — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 8 — 60-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with simple assault

January 9 — Richard L. Norwood, 39, Hamilton — arrested for non-support totaling $34,175

January 9 — John Poole, 70, Atlantic City — arrested on a Superior Court warrant for possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and terroristic threats

January 9 — 40-year-old man from Galloway — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 9 — Vijay Sookram, 49, South Ozone Park, NY — arrested on a no-bail municipal warrant

January 9 — Niles Jackson, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 9 — 23-year-old man from Egg Harbor Twp. — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief

January 9 — Anthony Bishop, Absecon — arrested for outstanding warrants

January 10 — Leroy Gist, 51, Egg Harbor Township — arrested on five separate municipal warrants totaling $4,500

January 10 — Keith Hollis, Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 10 — 44-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with shoplifting, drug paraphernalia

January 10 — 36-year-old man from Philadelphia — arrested in Ventnor and charged with being a fugitive from justice

January 10 — 27-year-old man from Galloway — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with theft, receiving stolen property

January 10 — 35-year-old woman from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 11 — Latoya Council, Mays Landing — charged with a weapons offense

January 11 — Michael Tash, Mays Landing — arrested for outstanding warrants

January 11 — Christina Cruz, Atlantic City — charged with shoplifting

January 11 — 26-year-old woman from Pleasantville — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with driving under the influence

January 11 — 47-year-old woman from Galloway — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction

January 11 — 42-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with driving under the influence

January 11 — 34-year-old man from Galloway — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

January 11 — 46-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with driving under the influence

January 12 — Lisa Montell, Egg Harbor Township — charged with defiant trespassing

January 12 — Matthew Miller, Ventnor — arrested and charged with driving under the influence, obstruction

January 12 — 21-year-old woman from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with simple assault

January 12 — 28-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with driving under the influence

January 13 — Kazaire Handy, Egg Harbor Township — charged with simple assault

January 13 — Anthony Tagliarino, Egg Harbor Township — charged with violation of a restraining order, harassment

January 13 — Traison L. Henderson, 26, Trenton — arrested on two no-bail municipal warrants

January 13 — 46-year-old man from Ventnor City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with possession of legend drugs

January 13 — 35-year-old man from Ventnor City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, criminal restraint, terroristic threats

January 13 — 55-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 13 — 55-year-old woman from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township for active warrants

January 13 — Luis Santiago, 35, Buena — arrested for non-support totaling $32,683.10

January 13 — 71-year-old woman from Ventnor City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with hindering

January 13 — Larry Voss, 53, Atco — arrested on a municipal warrant totaling $1,505

January 13 - 38-year-old man from Millville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with possession of CDS, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction

January 14 — Clarence Mays, 39, Mays Landing — arrested on a no-bail local warrant

January 14 — Debra L. Price, 55, Galloway Township — arrested on a Superior Court warrant for aggravated assault and terroristic threats

January 14 — Zahirah Mixson, Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 14 — Jalil Camper, Atlantic City — charged with driving under the influence

January 14 — Nicola Rizzo, Mays Landing — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 15 — Erving C. Johnson, 33, Atlantic City — arrested for non-support in the amount of $36,015.55

January 15 — Jonathan Biel, Egg Harbor Township — charged with simple assault

January 15 — 18-year-old man from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with robbery

January 15 — 13-year-old boy from Mays Landing — arrested in Hamilton Township and charged with cyber harassment, terroristic threats

January 15 — Julianne Hernandez, Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with defiant trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia

January 15 — Khadijah Vinson, Somers Point — arrested for an outstanding warrant

January 15 — 58-year-old man from Millville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon

The week of Jan. 12-18th — two 16-year-old men and two 17-year-old men, all from Pleasantville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, terroristic threats

January 16 — 33-year-old man from Pennsville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with theft and taking means of conveyance

January 17 — 68-year-old woman from Galloway — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with assault on a health care worker

January 17 — 59-year-old man from Pleasantville — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with driving while intoxicated

January 17 — 27-year-old woman from Little Egg Harbor — arrested in Galloway Township and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of CDS

January 17 — 25-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with DWI

January 24 — 35-year-old man from Berlin — arrested in Ventnor and charged with being a fugitive from justice

January 24 — 51-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with simple assault

January 27 — 45-year-old man from Atlantic City — arrested in Ventnor and charged with criminal trespass, shoplifting