Officers with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office continue to take a no-nonsense approach to tracking down those with outstanding warrants.

The result has been countless arrests since the beginning of the year, including another dozen people being taken into custody during the middle of October.

Help the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

As always, if you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by authorities, you can contact the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200.

12 people were arrested in Atlantic County, NJ, from October 11th through the 24th, 2024.

All arrests are a matter of public record; the public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

October 2024 arrests in Atlantic County NJ, Jessica Coyle Del Haven NJ arrested, Joseph T. Voss Egg Harbor City NJ arrested, Raquil Hayes Atlantic City NJ arrested, Kabir A. Mccoy Atlantic City NJ arrested, Diana M. McDermott Atlantic City NJ arrested, Nicole Fichatola Egg Harbor Twp. NJ arrested, Walter F. Reber Hammonton NJ arrested, Christina Salmond Ventnor City NJ arrested, Alan Crudup Atlantic City NJ arrested, Alexis Campbell Atlantic City NJ arrested, Bobby J. Johnson II Atlantic City NJ arrested, Arthur P. Gibson Atlantic City NJ arrested