13, 14-year-old kids reported missing in Camden, NJ
Cops in Camden County are asking you to keep an eye out for two missing children.
Christopher Marrero of Camden, NJ, missing
13-year-old Christopher Marrero has been reported missing from his home on the 3100 block of Independence Road in Camden's Fairview neighborhood.
He is described as follows:
- Hispanic male
- 5’ 5” tall
- 115 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
Police say he was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. He is known to frequent Centerville, Fairview, East Camden, and Philadelphia.
Amiya Albert of Camden, NJ, missing
14-year-old Amiya Albert has been reported missing after last being seen on the 500 block of Clinton Street in Camden.
- Black female
- 5’ 4”
- 115 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans and is known to frequent Centerville, Fairview, and Whitman Park.
How to help Camden County Police
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either child is asked to call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.
