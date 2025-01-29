13, 14-year-old kids reported missing in Camden, NJ

13, 14-year-old kids reported missing in Camden, NJ

Missing person in NJ - Photo: TSM Illustration

Cops in Camden County are asking you to keep an eye out for two missing children.

Christopher Marrero of Camden, NJ, missing

13-year-old Christopher Marrero has been reported missing from his home on the 3100 block of Independence Road in Camden's Fairview neighborhood.

He is described as follows:

  • Hispanic male
  • 5’ 5” tall
  • 115 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair
Christopher Marrero of Camden NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva
loading...

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. He is known to frequent Centerville, Fairview, East Camden, and Philadelphia.

Amiya Albert of Camden, NJ, missing

14-year-old Amiya Albert has been reported missing after last being seen on the 500 block of Clinton Street in Camden.

  • Black female
  • 5’ 4”
  • 115 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair
Amiya Albert of Camden NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva
loading...

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black jeans and is known to frequent Centerville, Fairview, and Whitman Park.

How to help Camden County Police

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either child is asked to call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Camden, Camden County, Camden County NJ News, Camden NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3