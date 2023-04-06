13-Year-Old Boy Missing in Wildwood, NJ

Police in the city of Wildwood are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Wildwood Police say Jonathon Diamond has been missing since early Wednesday. He was reported missing at 4:30 pm Wednesday.

Jonathon is described as 5'3" tall, and weighing 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. He was carrying a black Under Armor backpack.

Police say they're also being assisted by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office in their search for the boy.

If you can provide information to the police, you're urged to call Wildwood Police at 609-522-0222. You can remain anonymous if so desired.

SOURCE: Wildwood City Police Department.

