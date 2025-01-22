Over a dozen people are now searching for new places to live after a house fire in Pleasantville.

The Pleasantville Fire Department says the fire broke out during the early morning hours at a home on West Washington Ave.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke and flames visible from the second floor. Crews worked quickly, deploying multiple hose lines to bring the fire under control by 1:48 AM.

One person was treated for injuries and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Pleasantville firefighters thanked neighboring fire companies in Absecon, Northfield, Linwood, and the South Jersey Transit Authority for their help battling this blaze.