Teenager Charged With Setting Huge 52-Acre Forest Fire In South Jersey

New Jersey has seen an unprecedented number of forest fires in 2024. One was so awful that it claimed the life of a firefighter that was just 18-years-old. So much is not yet known about the cause of these fires, but the person allegedly responsible for the one in Evesham Township around Halloween has been brought into custody.

Teen Responsible for Evesham Township Forest Fire

Multiple reports have come out and said that a 14-year-old is now being held responsible for the fire that broke out in Evesham that burned over 50 acres of woods in late October. The fire burned for multiple days and took multiple fire departments working together to finally get it under control.

Evidence suggests the fire was intentionally set, leading to charges of aggravated arson and risking public safety. The teen is currently being held at the Middlesex Juvenile Detention Center.

Apparently, the teen now in custody may be responsible for yet another fire that devastated even more forest. Law enforcement investigators are currently looking into a potential link between the Evesham Township fire and a larger wildfire that scorched 375 acres in the same area that broke out on the same exact day the teen got arrested.

Multiple Wildfires Burning in New Jersey

The entire state of New Jersey is currently experiencing unusually dry conditions and high winds in the region. This combination is far from ideal. They've, no doubt, contributed to an increased wildfire risk across New Jersey, New York, and beyond.

According to the New Jersey Wildfire Map, as of Thursday, November 14, 2024, there are eight active wildfires in New Jersey.

