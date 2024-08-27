15 Foods You’ll Likely Never Eat In New Jersey Again

Think about some of your favorite foods you loved as a kid. Do they still exist? Your immediate answer for things like Necco Wafers, Tang, and even certain brands of cereal might be "no." Believe it or not, most of the beloved foods from the 1900s are still around. The problem is most people either just don't purchase or prepare those dishes anymore.

For example, I used to LOOOOVE Salisbury Steak as a kid. I didn't like the kind my mom would make, though. The one I liked came in a yellow box. You can still buy it at places like Walmart and Acme, but I wasn't even aware of that until today... literally.

It was a meal I loved but totally forgot about when I grew up.

How many more meals that I adored as a kid have I forgotten about? Have you ever asked yourself that question? It turns out, a lot of the dishes we all grew up with don't have the same traction in the millennials' kitchen.

When's the last time you had a grilled cheese and tomato soup? Or a can of SpaghettiOs? What about Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli?



via GIPHY

I've racked my brain for some of my most favorite childhood meals that I seem to never eat anymore and the list seems to go on and on.

It also made me recall all the dishes my mom, aunts, and grandmother would make that I wasn't exactly a huge fan of, but they seemed to enjoy. Fruitcakes, malted milkshake, succotash, pinwheel cookies... there are so many things they loved as kids that they'd only recreate a few times a year.

Based on various research, the folks at Stacker were able to compile a list of some of the most recognizable foods from the last hundred years that were once in every American's grocery cart. Due to numerous reasons, these dishes have fallen from popularity in the 2020s. Is there anything else you can think of to add to the list?

