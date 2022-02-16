$150,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Was Purchased at Mays Landing NJ Wawa

Somebody is about to get some extra spending money in their pocket - and their bank!

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket from the Monday, February 14th drawing was purchased at the Wawa on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.

Officials say the winning ticket, purchased in Mays Landing, "matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize." On top of that, the player opted for Power Play which tripled their prize to $150,000!

Not bad, right?

Since we're a "glass is half-full half-empty" society, we'll tell you the lottery player was one more matching white ball away from the $185.3 Million top prize. That prize was actually hit by a lottery player in Connecticut. So --- certainly life-changing for the Mays Landing player, but not BIG, SUPER LIFE CHANGING!

The winning numbers from Monday were 16, 25, 27, 49, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 17. The Power Play was 3X.

Officials have not revealed if the winner has come forward to claim their prize as of yet.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

