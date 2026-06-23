As the saying goes, "You gotta be in it to win it."

Luckily a lottery player in Cape May County was in it, because they have now won $50,000!

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Cape May County Lottery Player Scores 50K Win

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one lucky player in Cape May County has a sweet jackpot coming their way.

One lottery customer bought a Powerball ticket that's now worth $50,000!

The ticket was purchased at ACME on Court House South Dennis Road.

To win the $50,000 prize, the player hit 4 of 5 winning numbers and the Powerball. One more number would have meant a prize of over $300 Million.

Lottery officials have not said if the winner has come forward to claim his or her prize.

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Big Lottery Winners in New Jersey For the Week of June 15th

The biggest lottery prize in the state for the week was a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket purchased at a rest area on the Garden State Parkway in South Amboy. The ticket is worth $439,345.

A $250,000 winning instant ticket was sold at a Wawa in Lindenwold. It was for the $250,000 Crossword game.

Congratulations to all the big winners. Who's next?

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.