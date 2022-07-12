16-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in North Wildwood NJ

Police in North Wildwood are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Kaylee Mehaffey was last seen on Sunday, July 10.

Police have provided the following description of Kaylee: "white female, approximately 5'5" and 120 lbs. with long light brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with a pink/blue large circle design on the back, burgundy shorts, brown slippers/sandals and possibly wearing a white ball cap that reads 'Shippensburg Field Hockey'."

She is said to visit the Wildwood and North Wildwood Boardwalks in the summer, but lives permanently in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

If you have any information on Kayle Mehaffey, you're urged to call North Wildwood Police at 609-522-2411. You can also use the police department's TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD followed by your message, to 888777.

SOURCE: North Wildwood Police Department.

