Atlantic City NJ Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

The Atlantic City Police Department is trying to find a 14-year-old local boy, last seen on Sunday.

Police say Edwardo Valentin is missing and may have run away from home.

Valentin is described as 5' 4" tall, and weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey Jordan hoodie, black pants, black jacket, with grey Nike Slides.

Police ask anyone with information about Edwardo's whereabouts to call Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5766. You can also text information to tip411 (847411). Texts should begin with ACPD. Texts are anonymous.

No further information has been provided by the police.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department.

