Vineland Police Search for Missing Young Man
Vineland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing local man.
Police say Brian Eduardo Rodriguez-Cruz, 23, was last seen Wednesday morning at about 8 am wearing a red t-shirt and a gray sweatshirt. He's described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5' 7", weighing 12 pounds.
Police add that he was last seen driving a 2010 Honda Crosstour with plate # V49KWA.
If you can assist police with finding Rodriquez-Cruz, you're urged to call Vineland Police at 856-696-1212.
SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.
