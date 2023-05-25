Vineland Police Search for Missing Young Man

Vineland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing local man.

Police say Brian Eduardo Rodriguez-Cruz, 23, was last seen Wednesday morning at about 8 am wearing a red t-shirt and a gray sweatshirt. He's described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5' 7", weighing 12 pounds.

Get our free mobile app

Police add that he was last seen driving a 2010 Honda Crosstour with plate # V49KWA.

If you can assist police with finding Rodriquez-Cruz, you're urged to call Vineland Police at 856-696-1212.

Vineland Police Department Vineland Police Department loading...

SOURCE: Vineland Police Department.

LOOK: Highest-rated free things to do in New Jersey, according to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in New Jersey from Tripadvisor