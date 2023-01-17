Hamilton Twp Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Mays Landing Area Boy

The Hamilton Township Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old boy, said to be missing since Sunday evening.

Police say Sanathian Diaz, 14, was last seen at about 6 pm Sunday in the area of The Woodlands neighborhood.

Get our free mobile app

Sanathian is described by police as having "brown eyes and black hair. Sanathian is approximately 5’ 07”, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black/white Columbia zip-up jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black joggers, black New Balance sneakers, gray Nike ski mask, and carrying a black backpack."

If you know of the boy's whereabouts, you're urged to call the Hamilton Township Police at 609-625-2700.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

25 Stores (and Restaurants) You're Demanding at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ Stores and restaurants come and go from shopping malls all the time. Recently, we asked which ones you wish were part of Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.