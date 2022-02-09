Officials in Vineland say a 19-year-old Millville woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

The accident, according to police, happened just after 11 AM near Hance Bridge Road and Canterbury Lane.

An investigation by the Vineland Police Department revealed,

a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo operated by Dijana D. Battle, age 19 of the 200 block of South Third Street, Millville was traveling southbound on Hance Bridge Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and entered the oncoming lane of travel. A serious head-on collision occurred when the Chevrolet struck a Ford F-150 traveling northbound on Hance Bridge Road.

Battle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the truck driver and information about any injuries that he or she received from the crash were not included in a press release.

The investigation into the accident is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Vineland Police at (856) 691-4111.

