2 big lottery jackpots won at South Jersey Wawa stores last week

Apparently, if you wanted to win the lottery last week in South Jersey, Wawa was the spot to get your tickets.

Not one, but two big lottery jackpots were won at two different Wawa stores last week and both were in Cumberland County.

According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, last Friday, February 7th, a winning $50,000 Loaded scratch-off ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Wawa at Routes 47 and 347 in Maurice River Township.

And then on Super Bowl Sunday, someone won $20,000 from a $250,000 Crossword game.

That winning ticket was sold at Wawa in Vineland at West Landins avenue and Mill Road.

Other big lottery winnings from last week included the following:

February 3rd — $50,000 from $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular sold at 7-11 in Teaneck, Bergen County

February 5th — $1,065,447 from Jersey Cash 5 sold at Fairlawn News in Fairlawn, Bergen County

February 5th — $50,000 from Powerball sold at Main Street Deli in Keansburg, Monmouth County

February 5th — $50,000 from $1,000,000 Spectacular sold at Krauszer's in Freehold, Monmouth County

February 9th — $200,000 from Sizzling Hot 7s sold at ShopRite Liquors in Wharton, Morris County

