2 Cape May Lewes Ferries Call Out Sick

What can you say? Sometimes we just don't want to work on Monday.

That's the case for a couple of ferry boats that are part of the Cape May Lewes Ferry system.

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash loading...

Cape May Lewes Ferry is two boats down

Officials with the Cape May Lewes Ferry say one boat had been down for a couple of days for repairs, but now a second boat has met the same scenario.

"Here we go again! We're sorry that whatever the MV Delaware is afflicted with is contagious; she gave it to the MV New Jersey." That quote comes from the Ferry's Facebook page, which announced the ferry shortage.

With two boats down, only one ship will be running the Delaware Bay crossings on Monday - so, the schedule will be abbreviated.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Island Group Studios on Unsplash Photo by Island Group Studios on Unsplash loading...

Cape May Lewes Ferry on an abbreviated schedule for Monday

Because of the two ships down, a much-shortened schedule will be in effect for Monday (June 3rd).

According to ferry officials, the schedule for the MV Henlopen will be:

From Cape May: 7:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

From Lewes: 8:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and 7:45 p.m.

If you have a reservation for your vehicle, you should be contacted by customer service.

If you have questions, of need to make a reservation for Monday, ferry officials say you reach out via email rather than phone, as a high call volume is expected. Here's the email: customerservice@drba.net.

Foot passengers are fine to show up at least 30 minutes before a scheduled departure.

Here's hoping the mechanical problems are solved quickly.

By the way, in their explanation on Facebook, officials point out that there is always plenty of room for foot passengers and, "The Tater Tots are really good."

Here! Here!

SOURCE: Facebook - Cape May Lewes Ferry

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker