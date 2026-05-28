This time of the year, it's pretty much inevitable.

Someone will post on Facebook a photo and story of a fawn, a baby deer, that was "abandoned" by his or her mother in this person's backyard.

The person will claim it's been "days" since the fawn was left alone and they're worried about what to do.

It's fine. Leave it alone.

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New Jersey Wildlife Officials Speak Out About Abandoned Baby Deer

It happens every year about this time, and it's OK.

Really!

New Jersey Wildlife officials are once again telling resident to leave that little fawn alone. It's resting, and it's mom didn't just abandon it.

Officials with the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Department say if you see one of these babies in your yard, or in the woods, it's best to watch from a distance.

"Before fawns are strong enough to keep up with the adults, they are oftentimes left laying alone while their mother is away feeding. Their color pattern and lack of scent keep them safe."

They say the mother will return to nurse the fawn several times a day.

The best thing you can do is watch from a distance. That's it. Don't try to feed it, don't try to pick it up and take it in your house.

It's fine.

Really.

If you do have a concern, reach out to local authorities. Otherwise, just watch nature - from a distance.

It's fine.

Really.

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