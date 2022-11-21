2 New Roller Coasters Planned for Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk

Thrill seekers will love this news. Two new roller coasters are reportedly coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Steel Pier, America's oldest amusement park, announced this week their plans to add two coasters.

Steel Pier/Facebook Steel Pier/Facebook loading...

The Wild Mouse, according to Wildwood Video Archive, will be a spinning coaster. It's slated to debut in 2024.

The other, Skyrocket II, reportedly similar to the Six Flags Great Adventure Superman: Ultimate Flight coaster, will rise 150 feet into the sky and feature more than 800 feet of track. That ride is expected to be complete in 2025.

Both roller coasters will be Premier Rides projects.

So, no more Crazy Mouse to jerk you around and threaten whiplash (in the best way possible), but these are two intriguing new roller coasters that definitely have my attention.

Get our free mobile app

Steel Pier has added a couple of new attractions in recent years, including The Wheel, back in 2018 (one of the tallest observation wheels in the country), and The Diving Horse spinning tower which opened at the end of this past summer.

Only six more months till Memorial Day Weekend kicks off at the Jersey Shore! Woohoo!

The 25 Best Breakfast Spots in All of Camden Co., NJ We asked, you answered. When those breakfast cravings hit, these are the spots Camden County, NJ goes to indulge. Curious? Check out the list of suggestions.

The Most Popular Christmas Movies of All-Time