2 shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday night; no arrests yet
Two people are recovering after they were shot in Atlantic City Saturday night.
The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened at around 9:00 in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Police say one of the victims, identified only as being 19 years old and from Atlantic City, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division, with serious injuries.
A short time later, officers were alerted that a second victim was in the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue. That person, 24 years old and from Ocean City, was also taken to ARMC-City to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.
