2 South Jersey $50,000 Powerball Winners as Jackpot Soars to $800M

While nobody won the giant Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, it wasn't all bad news as four people in the Garden State each won $50,000.

According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, four tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

Those winning tickets were evenly split across the state with two winners in South Jersey and two up north.

Those winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Boom Food Mart, 3601 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City

Acme, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View

Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood, Bergen County

Market Street Shell, 10 18th Ave., Paterson, Passaic County

In addition to those big checks, over 120,000 Powerball players in New Jersey won smaller amounts of money, ranging from $4 to $200.

Winning numbers

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 26th, drawing were 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56. The red Power Ball number was 24. The Power Play was 2X.

Big bucks

With no big winner, the Powerball jackpot has soared to $800 million for Saturday night's drawing, which is the second-largest in the game's history and the fifth-largest ever in America.

Reality check

If you are going to play, remember to do so responsibly. Your odds of hitting the big jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

