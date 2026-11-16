Somebody in Cumberland County had a very lucky day following a stop at a New Jersey Lottery outlet.

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Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Cumberland County

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $20,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in Vineland last week.

The winning Crossword ticket was bought by a customer at J&J News Agency on North Main Road in Vineland.

The ticket was purchased on Sunday, November 15th. It's not known if the winner has tried to cash in the ticket yet. (Actually, it's not known if the holder of the ticket even knows that they won yet! The lottery knows the winning ticket was sold, by the bar code that was scanned when the ticket was purchased.

The biggest lottery prize of the week in New Jersey was a winning Pick 6 game ticket purchased in Robbinsville. That ticket is worth $18,400,000!

Sean Gladwell Sean Gladwell

Big Jackpot Up For Grabs

As of this writing, the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot stands at $600 Million. Meanwhile, the Powerball game has a current jackpot of $76 Million.

Good luck to all lottery players!

Source: New Jersey Lottery

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