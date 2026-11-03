A little extra cash for the holidays would be nice.

Or, a lot of extra cash!

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New Jersey Lottery Player Scores $30,000 Win on Ticket Purchased in Egg Harbor Township

Someone in Atlantic County is very lucky - and probably very happy!

New Jersey Lottery officials say there was a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in New Jersey last week.

The winning ticket was purchased at the McKee City Lukoil Gas Station on the Black Horse Pike at English Creek Avenue.

The wining ticket was from the October 27th drawing. The winning ticket hit four out of five number, plus the Mega ball. One more number, and the ticket would be worth over $400 Million! (So Close!)

The lottery has not said whether or not the winner has come forward to claim his or her prize.

Was it you?

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash Lottery Balls

Current Lottery Big Games Have Huge Jackpots

As of this writing, the current jackpot for the Mega Millions game is $482 Million. The jackpot for the Powerball is $835 Million.

The Mega Millions nest drawing is tonight (Tuesday). The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday Night.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman