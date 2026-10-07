The multi-state Mega Millions Lottery Game has a jackpot climbing over $360 Million, but one New Jersey Lottery player hit a nice size prize, without getting the jackpot.

A $2 Million win isn't bad, right?

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Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold in Bayville, New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery officials say a nice size winning lottery ticket was sold in Ocean County.

A Mega Millions ticket for the Tuesday Mega Millions game, and it's worth $2 Million.

The winning ticket was bought at the Country Food Market on Route 9 in Bayville. The winner matched all five white balls, and had a 2X multiplier.

The winning numbers were 26, 32, 42, 51 and 54. The Mega Millions ball was 22.

It's not known if the winner has come forward to claim the $2 Million prize.

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Big Lottery Jackpots Rising

Currently, both of the big lottery games have some big jackpots.

As of this writing, the Mega Millions game stands at $364 Million. The Powerball jackpot stands at $485 Million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

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