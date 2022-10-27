Luke Combs Snags Three All-Genre Nominations for 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The 2022 People's Choice Awards nominations are here, and Luke Combs is representing for country music. In addition to being selected in the Country Artist category, Combs finds his name in three other categories this year, giving him four nods total.

The "Going, Going, Gone" singer is up for the Male Artist award in all genres. He's facing off against Charlie Puth, Drake, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd. Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are also included in the category and lead the way with total nominations overall.

Combs' latest album Growin' Up — released in June — will compete for the 2022 Album award, another cross-genres category. Other artists in that lineup are The Weeknd, Styles, Taylor Swift, Lamar, Beyonce, Lizzo and Bad Bunny.

Combs compete against Bad Bunny and Styles once again in the Concert Tour category for his popular Middle of Somewhere Tour. BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga are also vying for that price.

The People's Choice Awards feature genre-specific categories and all-encompassing categories. Combs is nominated for the Country Artist award alongside Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Thomas Rhett. The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer is the only country artist to receive nods in other categories.

Voting is open for the People's Choice Awards online at VotePCA.com. Fans can also use Twitter to cast their votes simply by using hashtags for the category and the person they want to vote for. Voting will continue through Nov. 9 at 11:59PM ET, with votes counting double as a part of a special "Turbo Tuesday" on Nov. 1.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9PM ET/PT. Actor Kenan Thompson will return to host for the second consecutive year.