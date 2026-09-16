Don't believe everything you read - especially on the internet.

Well, don't believe everything EXCEPT this.

This is true.

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Rumor About Escaped Tiger Runs Rampant On Internet

Police in Jackson Township have been kept busy - and it's all because of an out-of-control rumor about a tiger that supposedly escaped from nearby Six Flags Great Adventure.

It got so bad Tuesday night that Jackson Township Police posted the following statement on Facebook:

"After a recent video going viral on social media regarding what is being reported as a possible loose tiger, it has been confirmed there is NOT a tiger on the loose within the township. Furthermore, Great Adventure confirmed all their animals are accounted for within their facility."

Police have been urging residents to not tie up the emergency 911 system with calls, because it's just not true.

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There Was an Escaped Tiger in the Jackson Area back in 1999

There was actually a time when a tiger was loose in the Jackson area - back in the winter of 1999. At first the thought was the tiger escaped from the amusement park. In the end, the tiger most likely escaped from the property of Joan Byron-Marasek, known as The Tiger Lady.

The big cat was loose for several hours before being tracked down and killed by police.

Again - this time, reports of an escaped tiger in the area are not true, just an internet hoax.

SOURCE: Jackson Township Police via Facebook

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly