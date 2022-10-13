The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area.

Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 a.m. on October 8th, according to Courier Post.

Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop Eustace Prep School in Cherry Hill in 2020, had been attending York College of Pennsylvania where he played soccer and studied sports management.

The cause of Andrew's sudden death, Courier Post reports, is yet to be determined pending an autopsy, but initial findings indicate it was not suspicious.

Those who knew him at York College called Andrew a great student and great teammate.

Get our free mobile app

Bishop Eustace also released a statement extending their condolences to Ruelicke's family, friends, and fellow classmates.

10 NJ Frights Even Scarier than Horror Movies Take a look...if you're brave enough.